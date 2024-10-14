Leaked Secret Level trailer shows Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, and more

HQ

Secret Level is the new series from the minds behind Love, Death, Robots. The show will launch in December, and it's a homage to gaming and the stories it can tell. We'll see plenty of our favourite games featured, and we'll also hear some of our favourite actors voicing characters.

Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna, Claudia Domit, Kevin Hart, Arianna Greenblatt and more make up the cast for the series. As it's an anthology, we're expecting quite a lot of talent in each episode.

The trailer that shows off this cast was leaked from Telegram, and has since been shared by MP1st. We can imagine the official trailer is coming soon, and it'll show more of the series.