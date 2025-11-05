Leak: Sony is preparing a Cross-Buy system for PC and PlayStation

HQ

One of the biggest advantages Microsoft has had for years when it comes to game purchases is their Play Anywhere approach. This allows you to buy a game and then play it freely between your PC and Xbox consoles with the same save files and Achievements. This makes it possible to replace your Xbox with a portable PC device for travel, for example, or to supplement your PC with a cheap Xbox Series S to have at your vacation home.

In recent years, Sony has embraced several of the strategies Microsoft has been criticized for, including starting to release its games on PC and competing consoles, while also stating that the company is "moving away from a hardware-centric business model more to a platform business that expands the community and increases engagement." And now it seems that Play Anywhere will also be part of Sony's model going forward.

Data miners on social media have noted that some of Sony's games have been labeled Cross-Buy, with clarification that this applies between PC and PlayStation 5. There are therefore strong indications that Sony is also considering a similar concept, which would make it possible to play your purchased titles freely between PC and PlayStation 5.

This probably also means that Sony will launch its own PC store (it is highly doubtful that Steam would agree to allow anyone who has purchased a game via PlayStation to download the Steam version for free), and if the information is correct, we should soon see a major Sony event dedicated primarily to PCs and this new feature.

What do you think about this arrangement, which undoubtedly means greater freedom, but at the same time also means that Sony is clearly moving closer to PCs and a multi-format strategy?



