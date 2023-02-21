Latest Witchfire trailer shows off a ton of ungodly weapons

HQ

The Astronauts, the developer behind the upcoming Witchfire, has published yet another trailer for the game, with this one giving interested fans a deeper glimpse at the weapons and magical abilities that make up the title.

While the trailer is largely tailored to the hand cannon called Hunger, which feeds on critical hits and gets stronger with successive shots, we do also get a glimpse of a crossbow and some of the magical abilities that Witchfire's Preyers will be able to use.

Check it out below and as for when you can look forward to playing Witchfire, the title will be entering into Early Access on an undetermined date this year.