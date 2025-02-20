Latest round of layoffs at Pendulo Studios

HQ

Today we sadly have to report more job losses in the games industry, although we don't yet know the full extent. Pendulo Studios, developers of Blacksad: Under the skin, Vertigo and Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh made a final round of redundancies last week. It appears to have been cutting staff piecemeal over the past twelve months, although this has not come to light.

But now we have direct confirmation from some of those affected, who have started updating their LinkedIn profiles. According to the sources consulted, this is the third or fourth redundancy in the last twelve months, although severance payments are also being offered. Everything suggests that the studio has been left with a very small core of workers to maintain activity until the next project is found.

Although Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh was the last release to a lukewarm reception and poor sales, none of the last few (Vertigo, Blacksad) managed to stand out particularly in sales. However, the patches have managed to bring all these projects up to the initial quality target, making them perfectly playable and enjoyable.

Let's hope that those affected find a new job soon, and that Pendulo recovers from this compromising situation.