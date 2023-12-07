Latest patch for Counter-Strike 2 bans innocent players

HQ

Monday's major update to Counter-Strike 2 has not only resulted in bug fixes and improvements, but also a wave of unprovoked VAC bans among players worldwide. A Valve spokesperson who commented on the incident says that they are working to restore the accounts of all those affected.

This has not completely satisfied those affected as their trust factor in the game has been shattered. And some of the many comments that can now be read online state:

"Why do I have a red trust factor?"

"I just recently got unbanned and this happened."

"I'm trying to understand why my trust factor has become red today for no apparent reason,"

"I've played on this account since 2016. I have a phone number, mobile authenticator, Prime, etc, and it suddenly turned red. Why is this?"

In other words, it's clear that Valve still has some work to do before they fully restore the mess the update caused. But hopefully, order will be restored within a few days.

Have you been affected by the update?

Thanks, PCGamesN.