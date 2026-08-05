Latest Baldur's Gate III statistics reveal there 9,122 players out there who need to be jailed

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It's that time of the year when developer Larian Studios shares a bunch of player statistics information about Baldur's Gate III, and while much of the information is impressive but somewhat expected, there are some pieces of data that are concerning to say the least.

The new information reveals over half a billion mods have been downloaded for the acclaimed RPG, all while 13,000 mods have been uploaded. Adding to this is confirmation Zevlor tends to be the NPC who dies the most, the Blood of Lathander has been used over 670 million times, the Poo-Scraper was used four times in combat across Act 3, less than 1% of players managed to amass more than 180,000 gold throughout a playthrough, and 1% of players stocked up on over 4,000 camp supplies too.

Again, there are some baffling trends and pieces of information to focus on already, but it gets worse... much, much worse.

Larian has revealed 114 absolute maniacs decided to play Baldur's Gate III in a 1:1 aspect ratio, while a further 9,008 thought the best way to work through the immense RPG was in a 9:16 aspect ratio reflecting a TikTok. Yep, there are 9,122 individuals out there who need to be jailed...

You can see the full slate of new information and statistics in the thread below.