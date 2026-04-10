Last eight in Monte-Carlo: schedule with Alcaraz, Sinner, Zverev, Vacherot... on Friday

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The last eight of the Monte-Carlo Masters take place on Friday April 10, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner still standing after their -short- scares on Thursday, when both lost the second sets: Sinner lost the second set to Tomas Machac, ending his straight-set streak in Masters 1,000 events, and Alcaraz also lost the second set to Tomás Martín Etcheverry, but ended up winning their matches.

Friday will also see the first duel between Joao Fonseca and Alexander Zverev, third tournament in a row that the Brazilian teenager faces the top-3 players. Fonseca lost to Sinner and Alcaraz, but was very competitive against them, will he be enough to defeat the World No. 3? If he wins, he could face Sinner in the semi-finals...

On the other side of the bracket, Valentin Vacherot made history to be the first Monegasque to reach quarter-finals in the Monaco Open, when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz. He will face Alex de Miñaur later today, and the winner could face Alcaraz or Bublik tomorrow.

Here's the schedule for the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday, April 10:



Joao Fonseca vs. Alexander Zverev: 11:00 CEST, 12:00 BST



Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jannik Sinner: 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Bublik: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



Valentin Vacherot vs. Alex de Miñaur: 14:30 CEST, 13:30 BST

