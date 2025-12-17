Larian's new Divinity RPG will be turn-based, taking everything the studio knows to the "next level"

HQ

At The Game Awards, Larian Studios revealed its next game. Divinity looked like grim and gruesome fantasy in the cinematic trailer, but as fans didn't see any gameplay, they weren't sure what to expect of the new game.

However, now we know from Bloomberg a bit more about what it'll contain, and the core gameplay shouldn't surprise anyone, really. "This is going to be us unleashed, I think," said Larian CEO Swen Vincke, describing the project to Bloomberg. "It's a turn-based RPG featuring everything you've seen from us in the past, but it's brought to the next level."

"Baldur's Gate III was a good game and I'm proud of it, but I think this one is going to be way better," Vincke continued. "Here, we're making a system that's made for a video game. It's much easier to understand."

Divinity being a turn-based game may be a disappointment to the five of you out there who were hyped by the idea of Baldur's Gate III but somehow couldn't quite get over its more static combat. For most Larian fans, this is going to be music to the ear, as it proves the developer is sticking with what it knows to make what will hopefully be a great game.