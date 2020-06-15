Larian Studios has opened its official merch store

You're watching Advertisements

Larian Studios, the collective mastermind behind Divinity: Original Sin, Divinity: Original Sin II and the upcoming Baldur's Gate III has opened the gates to its official merchandise store. If you visit the store page, you'll be able to get your hands on the Switch version of Divinity: Original Sin II (which has long been sold out), the official Divinity: Original Sin board game, the Divinity: Original Sin graphic novel and more (maybe a dice set strikes your fancy?).

If any of the above sounds interesting, head over to the official merch store via this link. You can even sign up for updates when new drops arrive.