Lara Croft actress Alix Wilton Regan dislocated her jaw while recording for the new Tomb Raider

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Alix Wilton Regan is taking over the mantle of Lara Croft, and she's throwing herself into the character with everything she's got. As well as voicing Lara, Regan has also been heavily involved in performance capture, so much so that she accidentally dislocated her jaw in a fight scene.

"The biggest challenge on this has been me restraining myself at points because I throw myself into every scene with such energy. I actually punched myself in the face the other day," she told GamesRadar+. This took place hours into a recording session, and Regan did more damage than she'd first thought.

"I go to do the punch across, right as I go to do the hook, I literally hooked myself in the jaw, dislocated my jaw, popped my jaw out... Anyway, it's fine. I've done it before, but everyone on Zoom was like, 'Shit, no, we killed Lara.' So we obviously paused recording for 20 minutes while I popped my jaw back in place, put an ice pack on it. It was really quite intense."

Regan remembers talking to the "big boss" of the project, who asked about what she'd done to herself, and didn't say much about it. Still, it's incredibly impressive to not only break your own face with a punch, but then also fix it immediately and just pop some ice onto it twenty minutes later. Regan may just have been born to play Lara Croft.