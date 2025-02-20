Lamine Yamal becomes new eFootball ambassador

HQ

It's clear that Konami are fans of FC Barcelona, as they've gone back to their staff to sign their new ambassador for eFootball. But it's clear that if he's got the job, it's because he deserves it. Lamine Yamal, at 17, also becomes the youngest player to become a star of the game.

To mark the occasion, Konami has released a new trailer focusing on its young star and what it means to him to become the face of a game he holds so dear. You can watch it below.

In addition, with Yamal joining eFootball's team of ambassadors (alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr.), players can celebrate with new in-game content, including exclusive players with the new 'Acceleration Burst' ability, which allows for precise speed control while dribbling. They are as follows: