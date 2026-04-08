Lakers without Doncic, LeBron and Reaves are no match to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

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Los Angeles Lakers' momentum has come to a complete halt when they had to face Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Five days after being beaten 139-96, Thunder thrashed Lakers again 123-87 on Tuesday, in a match without Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James, in which SGH scored 25 points in 28 minutes.

In between both duels with Thunder, Lakers also lost to Dallas Mavericks, suffering the loss of Luka Doncic, currently in Spain receiving treatment in his hamstring, hoping to be back in time for the play-offs.

Thankfully, with a 50-29 record with only three games remaining, Lakers has secured a play-off spot. All left for Lakers is opt for a better seed for the play-offs: they can finish third of fifth in the Western Conference, and are competing with Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets. Thunder leads the western conference but Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs can still opt for the first seed in the West.