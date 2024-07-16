Kunitsu-Gami, Dungeons of Hinterberg, and Flintlock are about to be added to Game Pass

HQ

It's halfway through July and with that, Microsoft has now unveiled a new batch of games heading to Game Pass. There are fewer titles than usual - which is probably because it's the quietest period of the year - but the quality certainly can't be faulted, with interesting titles available from day one.

Here's what to expect and when:



Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Today



Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Today



Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - July 18



Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - July 18



Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 19



Subscribers can also look forward to perks and other benefits such as bonus stuff for EA Sports UFC 4 and The First Descendant, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

As usual, there are also some games leaving Game Pass, in this case on July 31. Subscribers have up to 20% off these titles until then, so make sure to play them or buy if you want to keep some.