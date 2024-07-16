English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Kunitsu-Gami, Dungeons of Hinterberg, and Flintlock are about to be added to Game Pass

Pretty good way to spend the coming weekend, right?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's halfway through July and with that, Microsoft has now unveiled a new batch of games heading to Game Pass. There are fewer titles than usual - which is probably because it's the quietest period of the year - but the quality certainly can't be faulted, with interesting titles available from day one.

Here's what to expect and when:


  • Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Today

  • Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Today

  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - July 18

  • Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - July 18

  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 19

Subscribers can also look forward to perks and other benefits such as bonus stuff for EA Sports UFC 4 and The First Descendant, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Kunitsu-Gami, Dungeons of Hinterberg, and Flintlock are about to be added to Game Pass

As usual, there are also some games leaving Game Pass, in this case on July 31. Subscribers have up to 20% off these titles until then, so make sure to play them or buy if you want to keep some.


  • A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Venba (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Loading next content