Kung Fu Panda 4 meets Dune: Part Two in new trailer

With only ten days left until the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4, we now have a new trailer for the movie, which first of all offers a parody of Dune: Part Two. Here we meet Po in a desert somewhere, which immediately brings to mind Arrakis, where he comes wandering alone, enjoying "just the right amount of spice".

Check it out below, we also get a glimpse of several other scenes (including a battle with the Chameleon) that makes it very clear that the show's often spot-on humor is still there. The movie premieres on March 8.