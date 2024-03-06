Kung Fu Panda 4 is said to only have an $85 million budget

HQ

For the most part, movies (like games) are becoming increasingly expensive to make. At least that is usually the case, as Variety has now reported that Kung Fu Panda 4 had a budget that was significantly less than each of the former three films.

It's mentioned that Kung Fu Panda 4, which opens in cinemas on March 28 for those in the UK, and as soon as this weekend for various other regions around the world, has been created by DreamWorks with just an $85 million budget. Sounds like a lot of money still, right? Well, Kung Fu Panda 1, 2, and 3 each cost around $150 million to make, begging the question as to why the fourth entry in the series had so much less money to play around with.

So far it's unclear as to whether this scaled back budget will work in favour of Universal Pictures or not, as no scored reviews for the film have been posted and likewise the film has yet to premiere.