Kung Fu Panda 4 crosses the half a billion dollar milestone at the box office

To say that 2024 has not had a great start to the box office is perhaps a bit of an understatement. We're currently a third of the way through the calendar year and only three films have surpassed the $500 million milestone.

In fact, only three films have surpassed the $200 million milestone, as aside from Dune: Part Two at over $704 million, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at around $520 million, and now Kung Fu Panda 4 at $503 million, no other film has generated more money from ticket sales than Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and its $188 million performance.

But that's right, Kung Fu Panda 4 has now surpassed the half a billion dollar milestone at the box office, further cementing it as one of the year's biggest films. As Godzilla x Kong debuted around the same time as Kung Fu Panda 4, it will be a close race to see which movie ends up coming out on top when they end their theatrical runs.

For reference as to how poor the box office seems to be performing so far this year, only eight total films have climbed beyond $100 million, with the eighth being the very badly received Madame Web that clocked just above $100 million. 2023 managed to deliver 50 $100 million earners in total, which as a general point of reference would mean that it was averaging just over 16 $100 million films per four months, something 2024 has only managed to deliver half of so far.

