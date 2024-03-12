Kung Fu Panda 4 could have been a very different movie

HQ

Kung Fu Panda 4 might be making some good money at the box office following its US debut, but the critical reception hasn't been quite as strong as the original trilogy. Apparently, this could be due to the fact that behind the scenes there were a lot of changing ideas.

An interview transcript with one of the film's directors has recently made its way to Reddit, where we can see that there were originally some serious differences with the movie. Humans were supposed to appear for the first time, with Chameleon and Zhen coming from Hu-man City.

The cameos of the Furious Five and other characters from the original trilogy were added in at the last minute according to the interview as well, giving them next to no plot relevance in the final cut. There are more spoiler-filled details in the transcript, but as the film isn't yet out over here, we won't go into those details just yet.