Konami partners with SS Lazio

Konami has announced the latest partner joining its eFootball PES partner club program to be the Italian club SS Lazio. As an "Official Partner of the Team" Konami will receive rights to use the team name, crest, kits and certain Legends in-game, alongside having access to an array of marketing opportunities that will benefit both parties.

Joining eFootball PES 2021 in the latest seasonal update, SS Lazio and their stadium have been recreated in-game. To mark the partnership, anyone who logs into the game on console or mobile between December 10 at 15:00 UTC and December 16 at 23:59 UTC, will receive Lazio Legends Paul Gascoigne and José Marcelo Salas Melinao as bonuses.

"Through our new partnership with SS Lazio, it is our strong belief that we can reach an even broader range of football fans and gamers in Italy and beyond," said Naoki Morita, President at Konami Digital Entertainment. B.V. in a press release. "We're looking forward to a long and successful partnership."

The President of SS Lazio, Dr. Claudio Lotito also commented on the matter in a press release; "I welcome the entry of the KONAMI brand into the SS Lazio Family with great pleasure. I am sure that the partnership will lead us towards the development of projects that will allow Lazio to increase its notoriety and visibility at an international level."

