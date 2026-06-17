Koenigsegg sets new speed record for production cars - again

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It's only a couple of months since Swedish hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg reclaimed the much coveted 0-400 kilometer-an-hour record from Rimac with their absolutely insane Jesko Absolut.

And now they've done it again. According to Top Gear they've beaten their own records through two benchmarks; the fastest quarter-mile and fastest standing half-mile (the official measurements are British miles here, apparently).

Test driver Markus Lundh piloted the Jesko Absolut to a quarter-mile time of 8.54 seconds, crossing the line at 305 kilometers and hour. The car then continued to an astonishing 373 kilometers an hour in the standing half-mile, completing the run in just 12.76 seconds.

The Jesko Absolut has been specifically engineered for straight-lined speed, so it comes as no surprise. Maybe Rimac will attempt to beat it?