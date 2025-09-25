Gamereactor

Cars
Gran Turismo 7

Koenigsegg is considering building a cheaper sports car

Anyone who wants to own a hypercar from Koenigsegg today, regardless of whether we are talking about Gemera, Regera or Jesko, must fork out around 30 million kronor and then stand in line for what currently amounts to around four years before the car is available for pick-up in Ängelholm. This of course means that extremely few people can own a Koenigsegg and that the car brand is never really seen, heard and noticed on the roads like its competitors Ferrari or Lamborghini. When asked if founder and CEO Christian Von Koeniggsegg could consider building a more reasonably priced car in the future, he has now answered this way:

"We've been dabbling with the idea of maybe going up in volume, making simpler, more obtainable sports cars."

Source: Carbuzz

Gran Turismo 7

