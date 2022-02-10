Kirby can become a car in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

HQ

At the latest Nintendo Direct, the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land got an expected new trailer, but what we didn't expect was exactly what it showed. Because this new gameplay footage revealed what is known as Transmorphosis, an ability that allows Kirby to swallow, or rather wrap his lips around an object, to become that object and gain its functions.

The transformations are very strange as a lot of the time they sort of look like an object with a Kirby blanket draped over them, but regardless we're interested and can't wait to check the ability out for ourselves when Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on March 25.

Until then, be sure to catch the Mouthful Mode trailer below, and get a summary of the objects we saw Kirby transform into below as well.

