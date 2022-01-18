Cookies

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land's file size is barely 6 gigabytes

The Switch exclusive game will launch on March 25.

HQ

In an era when video games are rapidly growing to almost ridiculous file sizes, it's always nice to have Nintendo. Their almost always well optimised games tend to both look good and have a lot of content with very small storage footprints, and the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land is no different.

Thanks to the recently updated eShop page, we now know that the game's file size is the very reasonable 5.8 gigabytes. Even though the Switch has limited storage, this should be manageable for most without having to uninstall too much content.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on March 25, exclusively to Switch.

HQ
