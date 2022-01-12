Kirby and the Forgotten Land to release in March

HQ

Up until a few hours ago, we were still under the impression that the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, would be releasing in Spring 2022. The reason why we say "up until a few hours ago" is because earlier, as part of a new trailer for the game, Nintendo revealed a release date for the title.

Set to arrive on March 25, we'll soon be able to get our hands on this vibrant adventure game. But that wasn't all that was revealed today, as the trailer (which you can watch below), also gave us a look at the local cooperative mode that will be available in-game when it launches, as well as some of the skills Kirby will be able to use to its advantage.

Will you be picking up this Nintendo Switch exclusive?