Kirby and the Forgotten Land has been revealed

Earlier today, a bunch of leaks and rumours for the September Nintendo Direct started gathering some serious traction. One of those rumours was for a new Kirby game, a title called Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and that leak seemed to hold some credit as the game has now been formally announced during the Nintendo broadcast.

Taking the loveable pink character to an abandoned, overgrown island, Kirby and the Forgotten Land sees the Nintendo icon taking on all kinds of different enemies using his ability to swallow them up and throw them around, as well as wielding different hats to acquire all kinds of moves from other Nintendo characters such as Link.

As for when the game will be launching, it will be arriving in the spring of 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Take a look at the announcement trailer below.