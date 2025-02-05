Kingdom Come: Deliverance II smashed its predecessor's concurrent player record on day one

HQ

It was apparent from the early hype that many people were extremely eager to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The first game was already loved and with more refinement and given the current lack of lavish single player titles, we expected success.

And... that happened. Thanks to SteamDB, we now know that it got off to a flying start and at its peak, there were 159,351 Steam players simultaneously LARPing medieval times. By comparison, 96,069 people (also a very, very good figure) is the highest the original managed to reach in its seven years on the market. It was beaten by far on the first day, and one suspects that the sequel's number will be improved by the weekend.

We ourselves are very fond of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and definitely think you should read our review where we explain why this is a game you should not miss, which also happens to be a complete title without need och DLC and also free of live service - something we can no longer take for granted.