Kingdom Come: Deliverance II developers confirm new RPG, won't say if it's KCD III or that rumoured Lord of the Rings project

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If, just a few months ago, Warhorse Studios had confirmed that it was working on another RPG, we'd all just assume it was Kingdom Come: Deliverance III. However, recent rumours pointed to the developer working on a Lord of the Rings RPG as well, and now it could be the case Warhorse is swapping Bohemia for Middle-earth.

Over on Reddit, the team behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance and its sequel hosted an AMA. There, they were asked of course about the future, and Warhorse's content director Ondřej Bittner said that while they can't disclose what they're working on. Something is on the way.

"We are hard at work on ... something. Obviously we cannot disclose any details but I can share that it is a huge immersive RPG," he said.

Community manager Tom Grey responded directly to the rumours, but didn't give a yes or no as to whether we're getting a Lord of the Rings RPG. It seems we'll only get full confirmations on future projects when they're fully ready to go. It seems doubtful that Warhorse would work on a Lord of the Rings RPG while making Kingdom Come: Deliverance III, as the studio isn't the biggest and even with over 100 employees, making a game the size of Kingdom Come: Deliverance or its sequel needs all the manpower it can get.