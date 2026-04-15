Kaja Chan would "love to reprise the role" of Split Fiction's Mio, perhaps even in the upcoming film adaptation

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Hazelight is a relatively young developer, after only being founded in 2014. To this end and within this period, the acclaimed Swedish studio, known for making cooperative-focussed titles, has debuted A Way Out, It Takes Two, and Split Fiction, each of which have been hugely popular. Considering their success and reach, a question has often cropped up in regards to whether Hazelight will ever attempt to make any of its games into established series with follow-ups, something it has yet to do.

But if this was to ever happen and Hazelight was to explore another chapter in the Split Fiction story, for example, would its key stars be interested in returning? We asked the individual behind Mio, Kaja Chan, this very question in a recent interview to which she gave us a very positive response before touching on how a reprisal could even come in the Hollywood adaptation being helmed by director John M. Chu with Sydney Sweeney expected to star.

"Absolutely. I would love that. I mean, now there's all of this hubbub about a potential Split Fiction production in Hollywood. Obviously I would love to... My pitch to you, John M. Chu, is that there should be a level within the Split Fiction film, which is the video game.

"I think Elsie and I should reprise our role as Mio and Zoe in this alternative Side Story where like, you know, whoever they have... Sydney Sweeney and whoever they have to play the other one, they enter the Side Story and suddenly they're not them. They're us."

Chan then continued to talk about how important Mio has become to her and why she would snap at the chance to return to the character should the opportunity arise.

"But, but, but yeah, I would love to reprise the role. I've become incredibly attached to Mio and, and every time I watch any material of this character, whether it comes up on a social media feed or I'm watching some of the clips back recently to put some material together I get really fond and sentimental. And I honestly feel like I'm watching this person that I fell in love with in a way and have become very protective over. And yeah, I would absolutely love to reenter her skin and I hope that it's not the last time that I play that character."

You can see the full interview with Chan below for more on Split Fiction and its BAFTA Games Awards hopes later this week.