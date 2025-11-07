Jurassic World: Rebirth sequel reportedly in the works

HQ

While Jurassic World: Rebirth might not have managed to pull in over a billion dollars like its predecessor did, it's still safely in the top 5 movies at the box office this year, raking in almost $900 million when all was said and done. It should be of no surprise then, that a sequel appears to be in the works at Universal.

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Jurassic World: Rebirth's sequel will also bring back the original cast and director. Gareth Edwards is in final talks to direct, and the plan is to have Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson, and Jonathan Bailey return, too.

We don't yet have word on plot descriptions, who will even be writing the film, or when it'll get released, but it's likely Universal will want to strike while the iron is hot and try to get another dinosaur action flick on the way in the next couple of years.