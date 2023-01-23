Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Overwatch 2

Junker Queen has won Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus event

But we're told that it will be back next year.

Many of you, as I was, were likely under the impression that the Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 was a limited-time event to coincide with the Season 2 content framed around Greek mythology. Well, it doesn't look like that is the case.

Because Blizzard has stated in a recent tweet that Battle for Olympus is an annual event, suggesting that it will be back each year in the same way that Winter Wonderland, Summer Games, and the ongoing Year of the X (Rabbit for 2023) act.

As for this year's Battle for Olympus, the winner ended up being Junker Queen, a character who managed to stave off Pharah and Lucio to take the event for its first year.

What were your thoughts on Battle for Olympus?

