Split Fiction

Josef Fares reveals whether Hazelight would make 3-4 player co-op games

While two seems to be the magic number for Hazelight at the moment, we asked if they'd consider expanding the amount of characters in their games.

HQ

From Brothers to Split Fiction, Hazelight has been creating great co-op experiences for two players. Each player gets their own unique character to play, and when you sit down to play with a friend, partner, family member, or whoever you like to game with, the screen gets split in two, reminding us of the couch co-op days of yore.

Speaking with Gamereactor at Nordic Game Festival, we asked the king of co-op himself Josef Fares about potentially moving beyond two players for future titles. "Not really right now," Fares said about the concept of a third or fourth player.

"I think if you have a third or fourth, it would take three or four screens. I think that would become too much from a technical standpoint, and just too much for the narrative, to have unique characters," he explained.

Fares' reasoning makes sense. Not only is there the question of making the third or fourth playable character unique and interesting, but there's also the technical aspect of the additional screen. Unlike other co-op games, Hazelight's titles allow you to see what your partner is up to as you play, which might get jumbled up if another screen was added.

Check out more of our chat with Josef Fares about AI and why other developers aren't yet copying Hazelight below:

HQ

