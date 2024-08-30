Joking aside: A podcaster and a rabbi walk into a party in Netflix's upcoming Nobody Wants This

We all know the iconic joke set-up line that picks two unusual stereotypes and sees them meeting in a neutral place. An Irish man, a surgeon, and a barrister walk into a pub... Well, Netflix is asking the question this time of what happens if a podcaster and a rabbi walk into a party.

This will be in the upcoming comedy film Nobody Wants This, a movie starring Kristin Bell as the podcaster and Adam Brody as the rabbi. It's actually a rom-com as it sees the pair soon discovering they have a certain connection and then explores how they continue to live their lives and lean on one another.

The synopsis in full adds: "An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons)."

Nobody Wants This is being directed by Erin Foster and will land on Netflix on September 26. You can see the trailer for the film below.