Join us for some Hi-Fi Rush on today's GR Live

While last night's Developer Direct by Xbox and Bethesda ended up being quite a steady and generally disappointing show, we did get the surprise announcement and subsequent launch of Tango Gameworks' latest title: Hi-Fi Rush.

Designed as a rhythm action experience, this game sees you playing as Chai, a wannabe rockstar who must fight back against nasty robots using rhythm-based combat. With a collection of licensed songs and original bangers as well, the game is very vibrant and colourful and is out now on PC and Xbox consoles - even as part of the Game Pass subscription collection.

And to this end, we'll be seeing how Hi-Fi Rush shapes up in action by diving into the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for some rhythmic fun and also for a further tease of what's in store, check out the launch trailer for Hi-Fi Rush below.