Overwatch 2

Join us for an hour of Overwatch 2 on today's GR Livec

We're diving back into Blizzard's shooter sequel now that it has officially debuted.

HQ

Over 1000 days have passed following the announcement of Overwatch 2, and now that very game has arrived. The shooter sequel has brought a variety of new heroes and maps, and even a new game mode, and more, and while we've already checked out a lot of this on previous GR Live streams during the betas that have taken place in the months before, we're back again today to dive into the full title now that it has officially arrived.

So, with this being the case, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for an hour of Overwatch 2 hosted by yours truly. And until that time, be sure to also read our opinions on Overwatch 2 here, and also catch the launch trailer for the game below.

HQ
Overwatch 2

