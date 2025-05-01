John Wick documentary Wick is Pain tells us how the franchise almost never happened

Lionsgate is releasing a new John Wick movie on the 9th of May. No, it's not the highly anticipated fifth instalment in the action series, but it does look like an interesting watch for any fan of Keanu Reeves' gun-fu flicks.

The documentary revolves around how John Wick grew from a smaller action film into a global franchise, telling the story of how the original film almost never came to be. Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, Keanu Reeves and more will appear in the documentary, which premieres on digital on the 9th of May.

Featuring behind-the-scenes looks at some of the stunts from the films, as well as unseen footage from their creation, the documentary looks like a good gap filler to keep fans sated as they wait for the release of Ballerina, and John Wick 5 hopefully not too long after.