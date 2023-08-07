John Cena joins Overwatch 2

HQ

The hype may have been completely killed for Overwatch 2's story content, but Blizzard is still putting it out there, and has given us a new teaser showing off Enigma.

It seems Enigma is the villain of these story missions, as he appears to be coordinating the attacks in Rio, Gothenburg, and other key locations. At the end of the short teaser, we see that Enigma is played in live-action by John Cena.

It's likely that we'll find out more about this character and the story centred around them when Invasion drops on the 10th of August. Overwatch 2 will also be made available on Steam on the same day.

Will you be playing Overwatch 2's story missions?