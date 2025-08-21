John Carpenter's Halloween: The Game finally revealed

Almost exactly a year ago, John Carpenter revealed that he was involved in a video game adaptation of his iconic Halloween film series. Back then, all we knew was that it would be developed in Unreal Engine 5. Since then, radio silence. But now, one year later, we finally have a welcome update on the project, which simply goes by the title Halloween: The Game.

The game is being developed by IllFonic, and in a brand-new trailer we learn that it will feature two distinct modes: a multiplayer experience, as well as a single-player option for those who want a story-driven Halloween adventure. IllFonic has previously worked on similar projects such as the now-shuttered Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds, proving they have plenty of experience with this type of horror adaptation.

If you want a taste of Halloween: The Game, you can check out the freshly released pre-rendered trailer below.