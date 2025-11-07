John Carpenter reveals involvement in The Thing reboot

Despite a somewhat lacklustre response when it initially appeared on our screens, John Carpenter's The Thing has remained a cult classic for decades, and now it seems we could be on our way to a reboot.

John Carpenter himself confirmed that Blumhouse was working on a The Thing reboot. Speaking at a panel at Fantasia Film Festival (via Variety.) When asked if Carpenter was in talks with Jason Blum about directing any projects himself, he confirmed that The Thing is getting a new release.

"We've talked about — I think he's going to be working on 'The Thing,' rebooting 'The Thing.' I'm involved with that, maybe. Down the road."

From what Carpenter's said, it doesn't sound like we're getting the reboot anytime soon, and he also declined to say whether The Thing's reboot would be a sequel, prequel, or full reset back to Antarctica. There was a reboot previously, of course, with Joel Edgerton and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, but that didn't impress fans of the original.