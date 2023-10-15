Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

John Carpenter: "How the hell can you mess up an Exorcist movie?"

One of the leading voices in classic horror isn't impressed with the latest entry.

David Gordon Green's revival of the Exorcist franchise hasn't exactly been a runaway success. The film grossed $28 million on its opening weekend, which is less than the projected $30-35million, and it currently has a score of 22% on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the film attracting negative attention, legendary director John Carpenter recently shared his own thoughts with The Los Angeles Times. Speaking to the outlet, he said: "I like what David did when he made the three 'Halloweens.' I loved Halloween Kills. Thought that was fabulous. I heard 'The Exorcist' really didn't cut it. That could be a kickass movie. I don't understand how you can screw that up."

In related news, this weekend was Believer's second at the box office and it found itself knocked off the top spot by newcomer Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

