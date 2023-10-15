John Carpenter: "How the hell can you mess up an Exorcist movie?"

HQ

David Gordon Green's revival of the Exorcist franchise hasn't exactly been a runaway success. The film grossed $28 million on its opening weekend, which is less than the projected $30-35million, and it currently has a score of 22% on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the film attracting negative attention, legendary director John Carpenter recently shared his own thoughts with The Los Angeles Times. Speaking to the outlet, he said: "I like what David did when he made the three 'Halloweens.' I loved Halloween Kills. Thought that was fabulous. I heard 'The Exorcist' really didn't cut it. That could be a kickass movie. I don't understand how you can screw that up."

In related news, this weekend was Believer's second at the box office and it found itself knocked off the top spot by newcomer Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.