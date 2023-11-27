Joaquin Phoenix responds to Napoleon criticism: "Who cares?"

HQ

Ridley Scott is one of the true masters when it comes to historical film adaptations, not necessarily 100% accurate ones, but grand and often very entertaining ones. Such has been the case with his latest film about Napoleon, starring the always brilliant Joaquin Phoenix as the historical leader who set parts of Europe ablaze with his ambitions of domination.

Napoleon has been met with a lot of criticism for the liberties the film takes, and is accused of painting an anything but historically accurate picture of Bonaparte. In an interview with Forbes, Phoenix responded and commented on this in an interview where he said:

"Who cares? You just have to think 'This seems like it's more interesting', and maybe it's not, maybe you fail, and sometimes you make the wrong choice, but if you're just being rigid, and just sticking to facts... sometimes that's the film you want, some people want to make that, and I personally enjoy watching those films. This was not the film."

What do you think, is it important for historical films to be accurate, or is it okay for them to take liberties with the source material?