J.K. Simmons rumoured to be returning for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

When Spider-Man's identity was revealed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it seemed like the era of the Daily Bugle's editor-in-chief passionately slamming his fist on his desk in demand for pictures of Spider-Man was over. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home retconned that by setting the web-slinger back to square one, meaning we can once again hope for plenty of J. Jonah Jameson in the future.

But will that be the case and more importantly will J.K. Simmons return as the famed character? According to the notorious and often reliable Daniel Richtman (thanks, Movieweb), this will absolutely be the case.

It's mentioned that Simmons will reprise his duties as one of the Marvel world's most famous journalists, something that we can now hope will develop into something more significant than his brief cameos and appearances in former MCU flicks.

As for when we can expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to arrive, the movie will film in the summer and then debut on July 31, 2026, being the next MCU flick to follow Avengers: Doomsday.