Jessica Henwick "would love to come back" as Marvel's Colleen Wing

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Considering the Daredevil: Born Again series is essentially reuniting the Defenders from Netflix's Marvel TV series universe, with Charlie Cox's titular character being joined by Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and soon by Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Finn Jones' Iron Fist, and even Elodie Yung's Elektra, the big question is whether or not others from these series will appear too, namely Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing.

It turns out the actress is eager to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has even had conversations with Marvel Studios to make such a feat a reality. Speaking with Inverse, Henwick confirmed the following.

"I've said multiple times over the years, I would love to come back. I know that everyone is back this season. I'm not in this season. We did have discussions about whether I should go back this season. But for me, her story ended with her going off into the sunset. She has the Iron Fist. She's got Misty by her side. Daughters of the Dragon is happening. She ended on a really great note."

Even if Henwick wants to return as Colleen Wing, she will only do so if the situation is right and it's a worthy expansion of the character's story. Henwick adds: "I'm just not interested in bringing her back unless it's worth sort of unpicking that happiness, because obviously she can't be happy on a TV series. If she's back, something's gone wrong. I would absolutely love to come back, but it would just really have to be the right story."

Do you think Henwick should return as Colleen Wing in the MCU?