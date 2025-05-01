Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star as estranged siblings in Prime Video's The Better Sister

Prime Video fans seem to always have something to look forward to. Whether it's the now available Another Simple Favor film, the upcoming next season of Clarkson's Farm, a star-studded action-comedy flick in June, the list goes on. Adding to this is a drama series that features Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks in the leading roles.

Known as The Better Sister, this show follows Biel's Chloe, a high-profile media executive who lives the picturesque life, at least that seems to be the case until her husband is murdered, an event that ultimately reunites her with her estranged and far less successful sister played by Banks.

Coming to Prime Video on May 29, the trailer for The Better Sister is now available to watch below, alongside its synopsis, which adds further depth and detail to this suspenseful drama.

"The Better Sister, based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, is an 8-episode electric thriller limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death."