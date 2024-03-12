Jesse Eisenberg: Now You See Me 3 will "hopefully" start shooting within six months

Now You See Me premiered back in 2013 and became a huge hit. It was a kind of heist movie wrapped in magic tricks from The Four Horsemen (played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco). The sequel Now You See Me 2 arrived three years later and became just as popular as the first movie - but after that we haven't gotten any new films, despite rumors and actors saying it'll happen.

Now it seems like things are actually moving though, as Jesse Eisenberg has some really positive news about the production, which seems to be going very well. While speaking to Collider, Eisenberg reveals that he expects shooting to start withing six months from now;

"Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it's really great."

Regarding what he likes most about the script, he says that it's exciting despite being non-violent, and "celebrates intelligence":

"For me, the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it's non-violent but exciting, and it's so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it's actually quite uncommon to have a movie that's this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that's really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence."

Are you looking forward to more shenanigans with The Four Horsemen in Now You See Me 3?