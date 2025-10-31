Jesse Eisenberg doesn't think a third Zombieland movie will be coming any time soon

The third chapter in the Now You See Me series is almost here, with the aptly named Now You See Me: Now You Don't debuting in November. This film will see Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson teaming back up with their Zombieland director, Ruben Fleischer, as he is taking over the series for this instalment. As the trio have worked together several times in the past, the question is naturally if that will continue to be the case in the future, perhaps even for another Zombieland flick?

Speaking with ComicBook, Eisenberg has poured ice cold water over any hopes that the trio will be back for a third Zombieland. He explains that it's much more likely that another Now You See Me film is made before we return to the undead-infested post-apocalypse.

"Yes, I would like to [make Zombieland 3]. Zombieland was, I think a 10-year break in between. This movie, we did one, and then like three years later, and then 10 years later. So, Now You See Me is probably more likely to have more movies than Zombieland."

So while there is a chance of more Zombieland films, as the last came out in 2019, we should probably expect a third to come at the end of the 2020s at the earliest or more likely in the 2030s.