Jeremy Renner is "getting ready" Hawkeye Season 2

Jeremy Renner is looking to make his MCU return and hopefully snag a second season of Hawkeye. After being away for a while due to a snowplough incident that nearly claimed the actor's life in 2023, Renner is restoring his body to become the MCU's favourite archer once more.

"I'm always happy to be in that world, man," he told Empire. "I love all those guys, I love the character...I'm sure we'll end up doing [Hawkeye] Season 2, and do other things. And I'm happy to do it."

"My body's getting ready for something like that. I don't know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights," he continued, adding that he can already do Hawkeye's signature move again, where he jumps into the air, twists and fires and arrow.

There is a new Avengers movie on the way, but Renner didn't comment on whether he'd be involved in Doomsday. From the sounds of things, though, Hawkeye is still trying to snipe a spot back in the MCU.