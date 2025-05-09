Jeremey Clarkson reunites with a The Grand Tour co-star and gets a new helper in Clarkson's Farm: Season 4

HQ

Prime Video has found immense success with its docuseries Clarkson's Farm, a show that takes us to the British countryside to spend time with ex-Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson at his Diddly Squat Farm. As the streaming platform is typically quite quiet about sharing more information about the show (likely to distance itself from whatever controversy Clarkson gets wrapped up in...), it might surprise you to hear that a fourth season is almost here, with it set to arrive as soon as this month.

The show will be back on Prime Video from May 23, when the first four episodes of the series make their arrival. After this, a week later on May 30 the next two episodes will arrive, all before the following week, on June 6 see the final two episodes of the season drop.

This batch of episodes will see Clarkson hiring some new help around the farm, all while Kaleb has his time devoted elsewhere. The big new idea this time will be the creation of a pub on the farm's land, and seemingly this will attract the attention of some old friends, as Richard Hammond makes an appearance in both human and swine form.

Check out the trailer for the next batch of episodes below.