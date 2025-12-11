Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will return for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

HQ

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will be reprising their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the upcoming prequel movie The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, set to release next November.

The Hollywood Reporter speculates that the pair will likely appear in a flash-forward sequence, as the film takes place 25 years before the main series. No details have been disclosed by Lionsgate on the cameos at the time of writing.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel that takes us back to the second quarter quell, where Katniss and Peeta's mentor Haymitch comes out on top (spoilers, kinda, but this is a prequel). Joseph Zada will be playing the young Haymitch, and we'll also see younger versions of other Hunger Games favourites like Caesar Flickerman and Effie Trinket.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premieres on the 20th of November, 2026.