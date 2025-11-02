Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie team up for sixth movie collaboration

HQ

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are teaming up again, for a new film called Viva La Madness. This marks the actor and director's sixth collaboration since they first worked together on Ritchie's breakout Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.

The movie's plot is being kept under wraps, but Variety reports it's based on a J.J. Connelly book of the same name which launched as a sequel to Layer Cake. Layer Cake was adapted to film in 2004, but Ritchie maintains Viva La Madness will act as a standalone film, rather than a sequel, prequel, or spin-off.

The book's plot follows a London drug dealer called X. As you'd expect from a Layer Cake sequel, it's filled with scams, drugs, violence, and plenty of things we'd also expect to find in Ritchie's works, too. Production is set to kick off in early 2026. So far, Statham is the only confirmed cast member.