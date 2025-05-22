Jason Momoa among list of stars said to be considered for Street Fighter movie

It seems like we have an idea of the bunch of actors that are being lined up to portray characters in Legendary's live-action Street Fighter film. Deadline has reported that among the list is Jason Momoa, who may be starring alongside Bullet Train's Andrew Koji, Warfare's Noah Centineo, and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns.

It's unclear which roles each actor could be tapped to play, if they are ultimately tied down for the film, but perhaps we now have an idea of the individuals that are being looked at for characters like Ryu and Ken. There is no word on any female cast members as of yet.

The Street Fighter film is slated to be directed by Kitao Sakurai, with it currently unclear just who has penned the script and likewise who will produce alongside Capcom. One thing we do know is that this could be Momoa's next video game adaptation effort after A Minecraft Movie, which is particularly interesting since he has said that he doesn't even let his kids play video games...