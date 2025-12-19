Jason Isaacs joins the cast of Amazon's Tomb Raider

HQ

It seems the cast for Amazon's Tomb Raider series is shaping up quite well. We've known that Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner would be playing Lara Croft for some time, and recently we also heard Sigourney Weaver was hovering around an undisclosed role.

Now, we have news of another big star joining the cast. Jason Isaacs has also signed on for the series, according to Deadline. We're not sure who he'll be playing, as Amazon is being pretty tight-lipped about characters appearing that aren't called Lara Croft, but we could make an educated guess.

It's possible Isaacs will be playing Lord Richard Croft, Lara's father in the Tomb Raider games. Richard has endured multiple fates throughout the various timelines, but he does seem somewhat of a franchise mainstay, and Isaacs is of an age where he can easily play a father of an adult Lara Croft (check The White Lotus Season 3 for proof).

There's also the chance that Lara's family doesn't appear at all, and that this instead will be a series just focused on her as the main Croft. Isaacs could then be playing a supporting character, or even a villain. We know he's got some dastardly venom in him, and could play a brilliant counter to Turner in the show. We'll just have to wait and see.